Denmark Has Launched A Kid’s Show About A Man With A Giant Penis

The Danish version of the ABC, DR, has launched a new animated show called John Dillermand, about a man with a giant penis that gets him in and out of trouble.

Predictably, it’s caused a pretty big stir, but the head of the broadcaster dismissed concerns.

“The series is made for our target audience, consisting of children aged 4-8 and it must be at their level,” Morten Skov Hansen, head of DR said (link in Danish).

“The series is not about sexualising the body.”

John Dillermand — dillermand is a slang term for penis Danish — proved popular, with almost 90,000 people watching the first episode.

Check out John Dillermand intro here:

Never miss any of our funniest stuff with the Triple M Pub Talk playlist!

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!