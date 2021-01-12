Denmark Has Launched A Kid’s Show About A Man With A Giant Penis
An interesting choice
Image: DR
The Danish version of the ABC, DR, has launched a new animated show called John Dillermand, about a man with a giant penis that gets him in and out of trouble.
Predictably, it’s caused a pretty big stir, but the head of the broadcaster dismissed concerns.
“The series is made for our target audience, consisting of children aged 4-8 and it must be at their level,” Morten Skov Hansen, head of DR said (link in Danish).
“The series is not about sexualising the body.”
John Dillermand — dillermand is a slang term for penis Danish — proved popular, with almost 90,000 people watching the first episode.
Check out John Dillermand intro here:
Never miss any of our funniest stuff with the Triple M Pub Talk playlist!
Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!