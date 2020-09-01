Dennis Cometti Accidentally Called A Replay Tonight

Dennis Cometti proved that even he is human when he accidentally called a replay during the West Coast v Essendon game.

LISTEN HERE:

Dennis unfortunately got stitched up by Fox Footy’s video analysis of Nic Naitanui’s centre bounce work, so it looked like the second half had started on the screen.

Even the best of us can stuff it up!

