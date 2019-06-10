Dennis Cometti Admits He Really Hates The SCG

Dennis Cometti made an honest admission this morning about a ground that has not served West Coast at all well over the years. The SCG.

He Hates It



The venue has not been a happy hunting ground for the Eagles, having not won there since 1999. That said, despite the result, Dennis was still upbeat about the Eagles chances.

"The West Coast Eagles shouldn't be dismayed by that performance... I reckon you could almost factor that in, see it coming..."

His chat in full with The Big Breakfast in Perth also covered the enormity of the Ash Barty win and how Kohli's performance in the World Cup last night was next level.

Dennis In Full

Written by: @dantheinternut