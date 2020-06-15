Dennis Cometti Believes Jeremy McGovern's Suspension Should Stand

Veteran commentator and recent AFL Hall of Fame inductee Dennis Cometti believes that Jeremy McGovern should cop his one-match.

McGovern was handed a suspension by the MRO for striking Gold Coast's Alex Sexton.

Cometti though that McGovern was 'out of line' in retaliating to Sexton and didn't think that West Coast should have appealed the ban.

NOTE: Since going to air on Mix 94.5 this morning, West Coast have decided to appeal the decision.

