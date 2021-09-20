Dennis Cometti Confirms The Grand Final Will Be His Last Call

Commentary legend Dennis Cometti has confirmed that this weekend’s grand final will be his last ever call.

LISTEN HERE:

"This is it," Dennis said on Basil, Xav & Jenna.

"It’s finished… there’s no turning back."

Dennis admitted he was a little emotional.

"There is emotion attached," he said.

"After it’s finished and you’re walking out the door, you’ll think 'well, it’s been good', you know.

"If it’s a good game, all the better."

Dennis is calling the game for Triple M Perth alongside Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong and his son Mark “The Beast” Cometti.

The call will be accessible via the LiSTNR app.

