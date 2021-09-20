Dennis Cometti Confirms The Grand Final Will Be His Last Call

On Triple M Perth

Article heading image for Dennis Cometti Confirms The Grand Final Will Be His Last Call

Image: Getty

Commentary legend Dennis Cometti has confirmed that this weekend’s grand final will be his last ever call.

LISTEN HERE:

"This is it," Dennis said on Basil, Xav & Jenna.

"It’s finished… there’s no turning back."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Dennis admitted he was a little emotional.

"There is emotion attached," he said.

"After it’s finished and you’re walking out the door, you’ll think 'well, it’s been good', you know.

"If it’s a good game, all the better."

Dennis is calling the game for Triple M Perth alongside Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong and his son Mark “The Beast” Cometti.

The call will be accessible via the LiSTNR app.

Make sure you grab the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play to make sure you get all our best stuff!

Rudi Edsall

18 hours ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Dennis Cometti
AFL
Basil Xav And Jenna
Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Dennis Cometti
AFL
Basil Xav And Jenna
Triple M Footy
Dennis Cometti
AFL
Basil Xav And Jenna
Triple M Footy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs