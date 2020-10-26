Dennis Cometti: "I Don't Like The Night GF, It's Unfair To The Players"

The doyen himself - Dennis Cometti - has wrapped up the final week of AFL footy and made his definitive statement on whether the AFL should stick with a night Grand Final.

"I didn't like it, I think it's unfair to the players,

"The players don't get a chance to really celebrate that night, and it's a long day waiting for the night game."

As you'll discover in the full chat below, Dennis discovers that Freo captain Nat Fyfe completely agrees with Dennis, albeit unknowingly to either Dennis or Nat.

We also get to hear about Dennis' other love in life (now that footy has wrapped) AND we revisit this pivotal moment in Dennis' commentating career. The great man calling with Andrew Embley, 2006 Norm Smith Medallist, calling in his own goal.

