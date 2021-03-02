Dennis Cometti Pays Tribute To Bruce McAvaney

Commentary doyen Dennis Cometti paid tribute to retiring fellow legend Bruce McAvaney on The Rush Hour WA with Lachy Reid and Andrew Embley this afternoon.

{We got to the stage where we’d finish each others sentences, which can be a little tricky," Dennis said of Bruce.

"He had this steel trap memory, which is interesting. He’d remember things, like he’d say to me in the middle of a broadcast ‘remember this?’, then he’d go off on something, and I’d say ‘was I there?’.

"Invariably, not once did he say I wasn’t!"

Dennis also paid tribute to Bruce’s professionalism

"People say hard work is a skill, and if that’s the case he was always very skilful," Dennis said.

"He was already ready to go when he came on board, nothing sort of upset him, he was not flappable, I don’t think.

"He just did what he did he had to, he had a process… he was good fun to be around when he had a few drinks into him, I’ve gotta say that, and the girls got on so we could all carry him home!"

Dennis ruled out a reunion with Bruce for one last game, however.

"No," he said when asked by Lachy and Embers if he’d do it.

