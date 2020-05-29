Dennis Cometti Picks His Three Favourite Sporting Moments That He Called

Commentary doyen Dennis Cometti nominated his three favourite sporting moments that he called on Dead Set Legends with Joey Montagna, Jay Clark and Emma Freedman.

LISTEN HERE:

Dennis’s three favourite moments:

Kieren Perkins coming from lane 8 at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics

“No one expected him to win,” Dennis said.

“We love to see the underdog get up and he did that… I think that was just showing what a champion he was in lane 8.”

Tom Boyd’s goal from the centre square in the 2016 grand final

“The games that stand out are different from the moments that stand out,” Dennis said.

“The ’89 grand final is the best game I’ve seen I think, [but] I went along with a moment and Tom Boyd stuck in my mind.”

Susie O’Neil at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and the 2000 Sydney Olympics

“She won an Atlanta gold medal in the 200 metre butterfly,” Dennis said.

“I liked ‘the heart of a lion, heart of Dixie’!”

