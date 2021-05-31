Dennis Cometti Says West Coast Could Be “Hard Pressed” To Make The Top Eight

Triple M Footy commentary doyen Dennis Cometti says that West Coast “may be hard pressed to make the eight” this year.

"They (West Coast) may be hard pressed to stay in the top eight to be honest," Dennis said on Basil, Xav & Jenna.

"I don’t think they’re a strong side anymore. There are holes around the edges, and they’re relying on the same players."

Dennis pointed out Dom Sheed as one of the players carrying the load.

"Sheed played a hell of a game the other day," he said.

"It’s almost expected of Sheed to play well and get little recognition."

Dennis also discussed Essendon’s form, the Dreamtime game moving to Optus Stadium and more.

