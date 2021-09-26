Dennis Cometti Signs Off From Commentating With His Final Ever Call

One of the best broadcasters of all time, Dennis Cometti called his final game of footy on Saturday night, detailing the Demons' 74-point victory over the Bulldogs.

Calling from his home stadium on Triple M Perth, Cometti shared the box with Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong and Mark Cometti.

"That's the essence in there!"

"The emotions are running high in there, they want this over now, they want to celebrate now!"

Given Dennis has delivered some of the finest one-liners in AFL history, it was only fair that the Perth and Melbourne call teams got together to bid farewell!

Linking up post-match, commentary members had the opportunity to thank the champion - while Dennis remained infused in the emotions of Melbourne's drought-breaking performance.

