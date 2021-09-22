Dennis Cometti STARS In Stunning Perth Video Showing Off Our Optus Stadium

Check this out!

Dennis Cometti STARS In Stunning Perth Video Showing Off Our Optus Stadium

We all know how big this weekend's AFL Grand Final is for Perth, and the AFL are no dummies. They've got in the man himself, our very own Dennis Cometti, to introduce the rest of the country to our Optus Stadium, and man, it's a stunning vid.

JUST WATCH:

For anyone who's been there, they know. The stadium is tailor made for events like the Grand Final and the fact that it's going to essentially be a night Grand Final, well, this video captures the mood brilliantly.

And of course, it features our very own legend. Dennis Cometti.

He's been a busy man this week. He's announced that this weekend's game will be his last and he spent a good chunk of time yesterday reminiscing on an unparalleled career with The Rush Hour yesterday.

LISTEN:

Catch Dennis this weekend, with 92.9 Triple M Perth's footy call team, this Saturday as the country's eyes (and ears) turn towards Perth.

@dantheinternut

a day ago

Article by:

@dantheinternut

