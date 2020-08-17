Dennis Quaid Goes Full Dennis Quaid, Gets A Cat Called... Dennis Quaid

The Actor Dennis Quaid has adopted a cat called... Dennis Quaid.

And the star of The Parent Trap, Any Given Sunday and... erm... Jaws 3, isn't going to stop there.

"I'm out to save all the Dennis Quaid's of the world," said Quaid, presumably announcing his quest to rescue people, pets and even inanimate objects, as long as they share his name.

Good luck with that, Den.

