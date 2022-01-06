Density Limits Return For Victorians Amid Current Outbreak

The Victorian Government will reintroduce density restrictions across the state after 21,997 new COVID cases were recorded on Thursday with six deaths.

Under a new testing change to help the health system cope, those who test positive on a Rapid Antigen Test are considered 'probably' cases and must isolate immediately for seven days.

A mandate will also be introduced, with any person positive on the RAT to report their result to the Department of Health.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the density limit of one person per two square metres will return throughout indoor and hospitality venues.

"We think this is a sensible change, particularly in the face of the continued huge growth in transmission, particularly amongst young people," Mr Foley said.

"Yesterday's formal figures, 40 per cent of those cases where people in their 20s and every indication is it's overwhelmingly from hospitality and related environments."

On Wednesday, state leaders announced that elective surgery would be reduced and scaled back as the healthcare system tackles the overwhelming number of COVID patients.

Foley said there is no plan to go into lockdown, instead Victorians will learn to cope and coexist with the virus.

