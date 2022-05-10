Depleted Eagles Look To Move On From 'Nightclub Seven' Incident

Seven West Coast players were slapped with hefty fines after breaching COVID-19 guidelines by partying at a Perth nightclub.

Each player copped a $5,000 fine for their involvement in the saga, which further depleted the club's difficult situation.

The Eagles have been greatly affected by COVID and injuries this season, sitting last on the ladder with one win from the opening eight rounds.

Named and shamed for their actions, defenders Jackson Nelson and Josh Rotham were pictured partying one day after a 109-point loss to Richmond on home soil.

Reports emerged that Jake Waterman, Campbell Chesser and Rhett Bazzo were also at the nightclub, while West Coast then revealed two more identities in a statement on Monday.

Two players who have been given lifelines at the Eagles, Hugh Dixon and Patrick Naish made up the 'nightclub seven'.

West Coast chief executive Trevor Nisbett said under normal circumstances, a one-week suspension would be handed out. However, they were unable to do so given the club's issues with player availability.

"Given the club's protocols and current circumstances it was irresponsible and disrespectful for those players to attend a nightclub," Nisbett said.

"After completing our investigation, we have decided to fine each of the players who broke specific club and player guidelines.

"We will continue to educate our players and those who transgressed will now need to regain the trust and respect of their teammates as well as everyone else at the club."

Each of Rotham, Waterman and Naish played during West Coast's 75-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday.