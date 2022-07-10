Deputy Premier Encourages Queenslanders To Wear Face Masks As Covid Cases Surge

Queensland deputy premier Steven Miles strongly encourages residents to wear masks as the number of Covid infections escalates across the sunshine state.

“It will not hurt you,” Miles said.

During a press conference announcing that Suncorp Stadium will remain the home of the Broncos for another 12 years, the deputy premier was pushed on whether mask mandates would return to Queensland.

Miles said the Queensland government will “continue to monitor the situation” but until then the public should follow the health advice.

It comes only days after the state government said it would leave the decision on whether students and teachers should wear masks when they return from holidays next week to individual schools.

“I know some private schools who have voluntarily decided to have masks,” Miles said on Friday.

“That’s the kind of decisions that schools can make on a case-by-case basis dependent on how many students and how many teachers they have.”

When asked if state schools had the same authority over their students to mandate masks, Mr Miles said “all schools” could make those decisions.

“But there’s certainly no state-wide decision in that regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Queensland hospitals have suspended elective surgeries, to prioritise the most urgent cases.

“Obviously they endeavour to only reschedule that care, which is least urgent, that which is safest to reschedule and so the most urgent cases will still receive their treatment.

“In some cases, it’s just a small number of category three elective procedures, in other places they’ve had to reschedule a lot more,” Miles said

The ongoing cancellations of elective surgeries has been blamed on the number of beds taken up by Covid and influenza patients.

