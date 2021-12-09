Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce Tests COVID Positive While In America

The Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Barnaby Joyce has tested positive to coronavirus while in the United States for a ministerial trip.

Joyce told ABC he believes he contracted the virus during his time in the UK earlier in the week.

"Obviously very frustrated that I'm going to be locked up in a room by myself for 10 days, but that's part of the process."

"When I arrived here from england I chose to get a test, I tested positive all my colleagues tested negative. Luck of the draw I suppose."

The Australian politician says he is experiencing mild flu-like symptoms during isolation in Washington DC.

Despite no other Australian government officials testing positive, Joyce explains that he tested negative prior to departing the UK - however felt fatigued after landing in America. Mr Joyce is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Deputy Prime Minister was in Washington DC for work relating to the government's plan for new social media regulations, and was previously in the United Kingdom before arriving in the US. Mr Joyce said he was disappointed to not be able to visit US counterparts during his trip. "Part of your job is you have got to travel … I really wanted to follow up on some of this online stuff, try to get better online protection laws and see where the United States are," Joyce said. "But that's the way the cookie crumbles." Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had been in conversation with Mr Joyce, wishing him a speedy recovery. "He tells me he's feeling alright, apart from the mild illness, and he has been vaccinated — what we do know already is that the vaccinations do have an impact on the seriousness of the disease" Morrison said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.