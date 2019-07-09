Designs For The JT Statue Are Being Accepted Now, So Start Sketching

A time capsule at North Queensland Stadium will have constant company with a Johnathan Thurston statue planned to be nearby from January 2020.

The bronze beauty hasn’t hit the design phase yet though, that bit is in your hands!

The JT statue is open for expressions of interest from persons who would like to put their designs forward.

If you’re looking for inspiration for the King of the North statue, think along the lines of the Wally Lewis and Mal Meninga statues that stand outside Suncorp Stadium.

And it has to be an action pose, obviously!

The final product will be installed from January 2020 at the new home of the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys.

Expressions of interest to design the 179cm statue can be made to the State Government and close on July 18.

