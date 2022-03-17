Desperate Search Continues For Survivors Sheltering In Mariupol Theatre

As Russian troops continue their attack, Ukraine officials claim they are targeting civilian buildings over military facilities.

It follows a desperate search for survivors in Mariupol after a local theatre, described as the heart of the city was decimated in an attack on March 16.

The theatre was being used as a refuge for civilians, who thought they would be safe, when it was hit by a bomb.

Australia Today's Steve Price spoke to 7News Correspondent Geof Parry who is on the ground in Ukraine.

Parry said early reports suggest the shelter underneath the building may have held up.

"It may be that quite a number of those people have survived"

"But of course, then they've got to find somewhere else," he said. "Most of those people in there had already had their hoes bombed, that's why they were there".

"Now that's gone, so they've got to move them on somewhere else, and they can't get out of the city" - Geof Parry

According to the former Donetsk region head, Serhiy Taruta, about 130 people have been rescued from Mariupol theatre.

In a Ukrainian television interview, Taruta said he believed 1,300 people were in the building when it was bombed.

"People are doing everything themselves. My friends went to help, but due to constant shelling it was not safe. People are clearing away the rubble themselves.

"There is no rescue operation, because all the services that are supposed to rescue people, to treat them, to bury them, these services no longer exist," he said.

Authorities in Mariupol said it was still not possible to estimate the number of possible casualties from the attack.

The city council said, "despite continuous shelling, rubble is being cleared as much as is possible and people are being rescued".

Meanwhile, local officials have said more than 20 people were killed and 25 injured when a Russian airstrike destroyed a school and community centre in Merefa, near the city of Kharkiv in Ukraine's east, on Thursday morning.

The United Nations has called for an investigation into the destruction of hundreds of Ukrainian residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, along with the massive civilian casualties at the hands of Russia.

UN undersecretary-general Rosemary DiCarlo told the United Nations security council meeting in New York on Thursday that “international humanitarian law is crystal clear” prohibiting direct military attacks on civilians.

