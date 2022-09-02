Details Of Ben Amarfio's Departure From North Melbourne

Tom Browne shed some light on the situation between North Melbourne and departing CEO Ben Amarfio.

Amarfio stood down from his position this afternoon after three seasons in the role.

Browne reported, on his Triple M Footy podcast, that Amarfio's position became "untenable" after Peter Jackson conducted a review on the CEO role at the club.

"It had sort of rendered Ben's position, following that football review, a little bit untenable," Browne said.

