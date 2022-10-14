Details Of St Kilda's Decision To Part Ways With Brett Ratten

It has been a turbulent 24 hours at St Kilda with the sudden sacking of senior coach Brett Ratten unfolding overnight following a football department review.

Saints president Andrew Bassat and CEO Simon Lethlean held a press conference and confirmed that they have not made a decision on his replacement, but will act swiftly to make the appointment.

Tom Browne explained how it all unfolded and gave us the key points from the press conference at down Moorabbin this afternoon.

