Details Of The 2022 AFL Fixture Revealed

The AFL have released the fixture ahead of the 2022 season, with a mountain of marquee matches planned across the 23 Round schedule.

As revealed last week, the opening round of the year will feature a rematch of the two Grand Final teams on a Wednesday night billing. Following the Demons-Bulldogs clash, the traditional early season match between Richmond and Carlton will play out on Thursday night.

Time-slots and venues for the first nine rounds are locked in, with details for rounds 10 to 23 to be confirmed at a later date.

For the first time, the AFL has scheduled two Friday night matches in Round Three and Round Eight respectively - including a Friday night showdown in South Australia.

15 clubs have been given marquee time-slots on either Thursday or Friday through the opening six rounds.

FULL 2022 AFL FIXTURE:

ROUND 1

Wednesday March 16

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 7:10pm

Thursday March 17

Carlton v Richmond, MCG, 7:25pm

Friday March 18

St Kilda v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium, 7:50pm

Saturday March 19

Geelong Cats v Essendon, MCG, 2:10pm

GWS Giants v Sydney Swans, Accor Stadium, 5:10pm

Brisbane Lions v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 8:10pm

Sunday March 20



Hawthorn v North Melbourne, MCG, 1:10pm

Adelaide Crows v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval, 4:10pm

West Coast Eagles v Gold Coast Suns, Optus Stadium, 7:40pm

ROUND 2

Thursday March 24

Western Bulldogs v Carlton, Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm

Friday March 25

Sydney Swans v Geelong Cats, SCG, 7:50pm

Saturday March 26

Collingwood v Adelaide Crows, MCG, 1:45pm

Essendon v Brisbane Lions, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm



Gold Coast Suns v Melbourne, Metricon Stadium, 8:00pm

Sunday March 27

North Melbourne v West Coast Eagles, Marvel Stadium, 1:10pm

Richmond v GWS Giants, MCG, 3:20pm

Fremantle v St Kilda, Optus Stadium, 6:20pm

ROUND 3

Thursday March 31

Western Bulldogs v Sydney Swans, Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm

Friday April 1

Melbourne v Essendon, MCG, 7:20pm

Adelaide Crows v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 8:20pm



Saturday April 2

GWS Giants v Gold Coast Suns, Giants Stadium, 1:10pm

Collingwood v Geelong Cats, MCG, 7:25pm

Brisbane Lions v North Melbourne, Gabba, 8:00pm

Sunday April 3

Carlton v Hawthorn, MCG, 1:10pm

St Kilda v Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm

West Coast Eagles v Fremantle, Optus Stadium, 6:20pm

ROUND 4

Thursday April 7

Port Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm

Friday April 8



Geelong Cats v Brisbane Lions, GMHBA Stadium, 7:50pm

Saturday April 9

Sydney Swans v North Melbourne, SCG, 1:45pm

Collingwood v West Coast Eagles, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm

Richmond v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 7:25pm

Fremantle v GWS Giants, Optus Stadium, 7:25pm

Sunday April 10

Essendon v Adelaide Crows, Marvel Stadium, 1:10pm

Hawthorn v St Kilda, MCG, 3:20pm

Gold Coast Suns v Carlton, Metricon Stadium, 4:10pm

ROUND 5

Thursday April 14



Brisbane Lions v Collingwood, Gabba, 7:35pm

Friday April 15

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 4:20pm

West Coast Eagles v Sydney Swans, Optus Stadium, 7:40pm

Saturday April 16

St Kilda v Gold Coast Suns, Marvel Stadium, 1:45pm

Adelaide Crows v Richmond, Adelaide Oval, 4:35pm

Melbourne v GWS Giants, MCG, 7:25pm

Sunday April 17

Carlton v Port Adelaide, MCG, 1:40pm

Essendon v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm

Monday April 18



Hawthorn v Geelong Cats, MCG, 3:20pm

ROUND 6

Friday April 22

GWS Giants v St Kilda, Manuka Oval, 7:50pm

Saturday April 23

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide Crows, Mars Stadium, 1:45pm

Port Adelaide v West Coast Eagles, Adelaide Oval, 4:35pm

Fremantle v Carlton, Optus Stadium, 7:40pm

Sunday April 24

North Melbourne v Geelong Cats, Blundstone Arena, 1:10pm

Gold Coast Suns v Brisbane Lions, Metricon Stadium, 4:10pm

Richmond v Melbourne, MCG, 7:25pm



Monday April 25

Hawthorn v Sydney Swans, UTAS Stadium, 12:30pm

Essendon v Collingwood, MCG, 3:20pm

ROUND 7

Friday April 29

West Coast Eagles v Richmond, Optus Stadium, 8:10pm

Saturday April 30

Geelong Cats v Fremantle, GMHBA Stadium, 1:45pm

Adelaide Crows v GWS Giants, Adelaide Oval, 2:10pm

Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG, 4:35pm

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, Cazalys Stadium, 7:25pm

Carlton v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 7:25pm



Sunday May 1

Collingwood v Gold Coast Suns, MCG, 1:10pm

Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm

Sydney Swans v Brisbane Lions, SCG, 4:40pm

ROUND 8

Friday May 6

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm

Fremantle v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium, 8:40pm

Saturday May 7

Richmond v Collingwood, MCG, 1:45pm

Sydney Swans v Gold Coast Suns, SCG, 1:45pm

GWS Giants v Geelong Cats, Manuka Oval, 4:35pm



Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium, 7:25pm

Brisbane Lions v West Coast Eagles, Gabba, 7:25pm

Sunday May 8

Melbourne v St Kilda, MCG, 1:10pm

Carlton v Adelaide Crows, Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm

ROUND 9

Friday May 13

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 7:50pm

Saturday May 14

Hawthorn v Richmond, MCG, 1:45pm

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Blundstone Arena, 2:10pm

St Kilda v Geelong Cats, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm



Sydney Swans v Essendon, SCG, 7:25pm

Adelaide Crows v Brisbane Lions, Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm

Sunday May 15

Gold Coast Suns v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 1:40pm

GWS Giants v Carlton, Giants Stadium, 3:20pm

West Coast Eagles v Melbourne, Optus Stadium, 5:20pm

ROUND 10

Friday May 20 - Sunday May 22

Adelaide Crows v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval

Carlton v Sydney Swans, Marvel Stadium

Fremantle v Collingwood, Optus Stadium



Geelong Cats v Port Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium

GWS Giants v West Coast Eagles, Giants Stadium

Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions, UTAS Stadium

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Richmond v Essendon, MCG

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast Suns, Mars Stadium

ROUND 11

Friday May 27 - Sunday May 29

Brisbane Lions v GWS Giants, Gabba

Collingwood v Carlton, MCG

Geelong Cats v Adelaide Crows, GMHBA Stadium

Gold Coast Suns v Hawthorn, TIO Stadium



Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG

Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval

St Kilda v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Sydney Swans v Richmond, SCG

West Coast Eagles v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

ROUND 12

Friday June 3 - Sunday June 5

Adelaide Crows v West Coast Eagles, Adelaide Oval

Fremantle v Brisbane Lions, Optus Stadium

Gold Coast Suns v North Melbourne, TIO Stadium

Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG

Melbourne v Sydney Swans, MCG



Western Bulldogs v Geelong Cats, Marvel Stadium

BYE: Carlton, Essendon, GWS Giants, Port Adelaide, Richmond, St Kilda

ROUND 13

Friday June 10 - Sunday June 12

Brisbane Lions v St Kilda, Gabba

Essendon v Carlton, MCG

Fremantle v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium

North Melbourne v GWS Giants, Marvel Stadium

Richmond v Port Adelaide, MCG

Monday June 13 (TBC but assumed)

Collingwood v Melbourne, MCG

BYE: Adelaide Crows, Geelong Cats, Gold Coast Suns, Sydney Swans, West Coast Eagles, Western Bulldogs



ROUND 14

Friday June 17 - Sunday June 19

Gold Coast Suns v Adelaide Crows, Metricon Stadium

GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs, Giants Stadium

Port Adelaide v Sydney Swans, Adelaide Oval

Richmond v Carlton, MCG

St Kilda v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

West Coast Eagles v Geelong Cats, Optus Stadium

BYE: Brisbane Lions, Collingwood, Fremantle, Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne

ROUND 15

Friday June 24 - Sunday June 26

Carlton v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium



Collingwood v GWS Giants, MCG

Geelong Cats v Richmond, MCG

Melbourne v Brisbane Lions, MCG

North Melbourne v Adelaide Crows, Blundstone Arena

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast Suns, Adelaide Oval

Sydney Swans v St Kilda, SCG

West Coast Eagles v Essendon, Optus Stadium

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

ROUND 16

Friday July 1 - Sunday July 3

Adelaide Crows v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

Brisbane Lions v Western Bulldogs, Gabba



Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Essendon v Sydney Swans, MCG

Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium

Geelong Cats v North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium

Gold Coast Suns v Collingwood, Metricon Stadium

GWS Giants v Hawthorn, Giants Stadium

Richmond v West Coast Eagles, MCG

ROUND 17

Friday July 8 - Sunday July 10

Brisbane Lions v Essendon, Gabba

Collingwood v North Melbourne, MCG



Geelong Cats v Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium

Gold Coast Suns v Richmond, Metricon Stadium

Hawthorn v Adelaide Crows, Marvel Stadium

Port Adelaide v GWS Giants, Adelaide Oval

St Kilda v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

Sydney Swans v Western Bulldogs, SCG

West Coast Eagles v Carlton, Optus Stadium

ROUND 18

Friday July 15 - Sunday July 17

Adelaide Crows v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval

Carlton v Geelong Cats, MCG

Essendon v Gold Coast Suns, Marvel Stadium



Fremantle v Sydney Swans, Optus Stadium

GWS Giants v Brisbane Lions, Manuka Oval

Hawthorn v West Coast Eagles, MCG

Melbourne v Port Adelaide, TIO Traeger Park

North Melbourne v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

ROUND 19

Friday July 22 - Sunday July 24

Brisbane Lions v Gold Coast Suns, Gabba

Carlton v GWS Giants, Marvel Stadium

Collingwood v Essendon, MCG

North Melbourne v Hawthorn, Blundstone Arena



Port Adelaide v Geelong Cats, Adelaide Oval

Richmond v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

Sydney Swans v Adelaide Crows, SCG

West Coast Eagles v St Kilda, Optus Stadium

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

ROUND 20

Friday July 29 - Sunday July 31

Adelaide Crows v Carlton, Adelaide Oval

Collingwood v Port Adelaide, MCG

Essendon v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Fremantle v Melbourne, Optus Stadium

Geelong Cats v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium



Gold Coast Suns v West Coast Eagles, Metricon Stadium

Richmond v Brisbane Lions, MCG

St Kilda v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

Sydney Swans v GWS Giants, SCG

ROUND 21

Friday August 5 - Sunday August 7

Brisbane Lions v Carlton, Gabba

Geelong Cats v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium

GWS Giants v Essendon, Giants Stadium

Hawthorn v Gold Coast Suns, UTAS Stadium

Melbourne v Collingwood, MCG

North Melbourne v Sydney Swans, Marvel Stadium



Port Adelaide v Richmond, Adelaide Oval

West Coast Eagles v Adelaide Crows, Optus Stadium

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

ROUND 22

Friday August 12 - Sunday August 14

Adelaide Crows v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

Essendon v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Fremantle v West Coast Eagles, Optus Stadium

Gold Coast Suns v Geelong Cats, Metricon Stadium

Melbourne v Carlton, MCG

Richmond v Hawthorn, MCG

St Kilda v Brisbane Lions, Marvel Stadium



Sydney Swans v Collingwood, SCG

Western Bulldogs v GWS Giants, Marvel Stadium

ROUND 23

Friday August 19 - Sunday August 21

Brisbane Lions v Melbourne, Gabba

Carlton v Collingwood, MCG

Essendon v Richmond, MCG

Geelong Cats v West Coast Eagles, GMHBA Stadium

GWS Giants v Fremantle, Manuka Oval

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium

North Melbourne v Gold Coast Suns, Marvel Stadium

Port Adelaide v Adelaide Crows, Adelaide Oval

St Kilda v Sydney Swans, Marvel Stadium

