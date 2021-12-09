Details Of The 2022 AFL Fixture Revealed
The AFL have released the fixture ahead of the 2022 season, with a mountain of marquee matches planned across the 23 Round schedule.
As revealed last week, the opening round of the year will feature a rematch of the two Grand Final teams on a Wednesday night billing. Following the Demons-Bulldogs clash, the traditional early season match between Richmond and Carlton will play out on Thursday night.
- Time-slots and venues for the first nine rounds are locked in, with details for rounds 10 to 23 to be confirmed at a later date.
- For the first time, the AFL has scheduled two Friday night matches in Round Three and Round Eight respectively - including a Friday night showdown in South Australia.
- 15 clubs have been given marquee time-slots on either Thursday or Friday through the opening six rounds.
FULL 2022 AFL FIXTURE:
ROUND 1
Wednesday March 16
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 7:10pm
Thursday March 17
Carlton v Richmond, MCG, 7:25pm
Friday March 18
St Kilda v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium, 7:50pm
Saturday March 19
Geelong Cats v Essendon, MCG, 2:10pm
GWS Giants v Sydney Swans, Accor Stadium, 5:10pm
Brisbane Lions v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 8:10pm
Sunday March 20
Hawthorn v North Melbourne, MCG, 1:10pm
Adelaide Crows v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval, 4:10pm
West Coast Eagles v Gold Coast Suns, Optus Stadium, 7:40pm
ROUND 2
Thursday March 24
Western Bulldogs v Carlton, Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm
Friday March 25
Sydney Swans v Geelong Cats, SCG, 7:50pm
Saturday March 26
Collingwood v Adelaide Crows, MCG, 1:45pm
Essendon v Brisbane Lions, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm
Port Adelaide v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm
Gold Coast Suns v Melbourne, Metricon Stadium, 8:00pm
Sunday March 27
North Melbourne v West Coast Eagles, Marvel Stadium, 1:10pm
Richmond v GWS Giants, MCG, 3:20pm
Fremantle v St Kilda, Optus Stadium, 6:20pm
ROUND 3
Thursday March 31
Western Bulldogs v Sydney Swans, Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm
Friday April 1
Melbourne v Essendon, MCG, 7:20pm
Adelaide Crows v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 8:20pm
Saturday April 2
GWS Giants v Gold Coast Suns, Giants Stadium, 1:10pm
Collingwood v Geelong Cats, MCG, 7:25pm
Brisbane Lions v North Melbourne, Gabba, 8:00pm
Sunday April 3
Carlton v Hawthorn, MCG, 1:10pm
St Kilda v Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm
West Coast Eagles v Fremantle, Optus Stadium, 6:20pm
ROUND 4
Thursday April 7
Port Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm
Friday April 8
Geelong Cats v Brisbane Lions, GMHBA Stadium, 7:50pm
Saturday April 9
Sydney Swans v North Melbourne, SCG, 1:45pm
Collingwood v West Coast Eagles, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm
Richmond v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 7:25pm
Fremantle v GWS Giants, Optus Stadium, 7:25pm
Sunday April 10
Essendon v Adelaide Crows, Marvel Stadium, 1:10pm
Hawthorn v St Kilda, MCG, 3:20pm
Gold Coast Suns v Carlton, Metricon Stadium, 4:10pm
ROUND 5
Thursday April 14
Brisbane Lions v Collingwood, Gabba, 7:35pm
Friday April 15
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 4:20pm
West Coast Eagles v Sydney Swans, Optus Stadium, 7:40pm
Saturday April 16
St Kilda v Gold Coast Suns, Marvel Stadium, 1:45pm
Adelaide Crows v Richmond, Adelaide Oval, 4:35pm
Melbourne v GWS Giants, MCG, 7:25pm
Sunday April 17
Carlton v Port Adelaide, MCG, 1:40pm
Essendon v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm
Monday April 18
Hawthorn v Geelong Cats, MCG, 3:20pm
ROUND 6
Friday April 22
GWS Giants v St Kilda, Manuka Oval, 7:50pm
Saturday April 23
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide Crows, Mars Stadium, 1:45pm
Port Adelaide v West Coast Eagles, Adelaide Oval, 4:35pm
Fremantle v Carlton, Optus Stadium, 7:40pm
Sunday April 24
North Melbourne v Geelong Cats, Blundstone Arena, 1:10pm
Gold Coast Suns v Brisbane Lions, Metricon Stadium, 4:10pm
Richmond v Melbourne, MCG, 7:25pm
Monday April 25
Hawthorn v Sydney Swans, UTAS Stadium, 12:30pm
Essendon v Collingwood, MCG, 3:20pm
ROUND 7
Friday April 29
West Coast Eagles v Richmond, Optus Stadium, 8:10pm
Saturday April 30
Geelong Cats v Fremantle, GMHBA Stadium, 1:45pm
Adelaide Crows v GWS Giants, Adelaide Oval, 2:10pm
Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG, 4:35pm
St Kilda v Port Adelaide, Cazalys Stadium, 7:25pm
Carlton v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 7:25pm
Sunday May 1
Collingwood v Gold Coast Suns, MCG, 1:10pm
Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm
Sydney Swans v Brisbane Lions, SCG, 4:40pm
ROUND 8
Friday May 6
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm
Fremantle v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium, 8:40pm
Saturday May 7
Richmond v Collingwood, MCG, 1:45pm
Sydney Swans v Gold Coast Suns, SCG, 1:45pm
GWS Giants v Geelong Cats, Manuka Oval, 4:35pm
Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium, 7:25pm
Brisbane Lions v West Coast Eagles, Gabba, 7:25pm
Sunday May 8
Melbourne v St Kilda, MCG, 1:10pm
Carlton v Adelaide Crows, Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm
ROUND 9
Friday May 13
Collingwood v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 7:50pm
Saturday May 14
Hawthorn v Richmond, MCG, 1:45pm
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Blundstone Arena, 2:10pm
St Kilda v Geelong Cats, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm
Sydney Swans v Essendon, SCG, 7:25pm
Adelaide Crows v Brisbane Lions, Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm
Sunday May 15
Gold Coast Suns v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 1:40pm
GWS Giants v Carlton, Giants Stadium, 3:20pm
West Coast Eagles v Melbourne, Optus Stadium, 5:20pm
ROUND 10
Friday May 20 - Sunday May 22
Adelaide Crows v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval
Carlton v Sydney Swans, Marvel Stadium
Fremantle v Collingwood, Optus Stadium
Geelong Cats v Port Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium
GWS Giants v West Coast Eagles, Giants Stadium
Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions, UTAS Stadium
North Melbourne v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Richmond v Essendon, MCG
Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast Suns, Mars Stadium
ROUND 11
Friday May 27 - Sunday May 29
Brisbane Lions v GWS Giants, Gabba
Collingwood v Carlton, MCG
Geelong Cats v Adelaide Crows, GMHBA Stadium
Gold Coast Suns v Hawthorn, TIO Stadium
Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG
Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval
St Kilda v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Sydney Swans v Richmond, SCG
West Coast Eagles v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
ROUND 12
Friday June 3 - Sunday June 5
Adelaide Crows v West Coast Eagles, Adelaide Oval
Fremantle v Brisbane Lions, Optus Stadium
Gold Coast Suns v North Melbourne, TIO Stadium
Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG
Melbourne v Sydney Swans, MCG
Western Bulldogs v Geelong Cats, Marvel Stadium
BYE: Carlton, Essendon, GWS Giants, Port Adelaide, Richmond, St Kilda
ROUND 13
Friday June 10 - Sunday June 12
Brisbane Lions v St Kilda, Gabba
Essendon v Carlton, MCG
Fremantle v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium
North Melbourne v GWS Giants, Marvel Stadium
Richmond v Port Adelaide, MCG
Monday June 13 (TBC but assumed)
Collingwood v Melbourne, MCG
BYE: Adelaide Crows, Geelong Cats, Gold Coast Suns, Sydney Swans, West Coast Eagles, Western Bulldogs
ROUND 14
Friday June 17 - Sunday June 19
Gold Coast Suns v Adelaide Crows, Metricon Stadium
GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs, Giants Stadium
Port Adelaide v Sydney Swans, Adelaide Oval
Richmond v Carlton, MCG
St Kilda v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
West Coast Eagles v Geelong Cats, Optus Stadium
BYE: Brisbane Lions, Collingwood, Fremantle, Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne
ROUND 15
Friday June 24 - Sunday June 26
Carlton v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
Collingwood v GWS Giants, MCG
Geelong Cats v Richmond, MCG
Melbourne v Brisbane Lions, MCG
North Melbourne v Adelaide Crows, Blundstone Arena
Port Adelaide v Gold Coast Suns, Adelaide Oval
Sydney Swans v St Kilda, SCG
West Coast Eagles v Essendon, Optus Stadium
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium
ROUND 16
Friday July 1 - Sunday July 3
Adelaide Crows v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
Brisbane Lions v Western Bulldogs, Gabba
Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
Essendon v Sydney Swans, MCG
Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium
Geelong Cats v North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium
Gold Coast Suns v Collingwood, Metricon Stadium
GWS Giants v Hawthorn, Giants Stadium
Richmond v West Coast Eagles, MCG
ROUND 17
Friday July 8 - Sunday July 10
Brisbane Lions v Essendon, Gabba
Collingwood v North Melbourne, MCG
Geelong Cats v Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium
Gold Coast Suns v Richmond, Metricon Stadium
Hawthorn v Adelaide Crows, Marvel Stadium
Port Adelaide v GWS Giants, Adelaide Oval
St Kilda v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
Sydney Swans v Western Bulldogs, SCG
West Coast Eagles v Carlton, Optus Stadium
ROUND 18
Friday July 15 - Sunday July 17
Adelaide Crows v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval
Carlton v Geelong Cats, MCG
Essendon v Gold Coast Suns, Marvel Stadium
Fremantle v Sydney Swans, Optus Stadium
GWS Giants v Brisbane Lions, Manuka Oval
Hawthorn v West Coast Eagles, MCG
Melbourne v Port Adelaide, TIO Traeger Park
North Melbourne v Richmond, Marvel Stadium
Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
ROUND 19
Friday July 22 - Sunday July 24
Brisbane Lions v Gold Coast Suns, Gabba
Carlton v GWS Giants, Marvel Stadium
Collingwood v Essendon, MCG
North Melbourne v Hawthorn, Blundstone Arena
Port Adelaide v Geelong Cats, Adelaide Oval
Richmond v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
Sydney Swans v Adelaide Crows, SCG
West Coast Eagles v St Kilda, Optus Stadium
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
ROUND 20
Friday July 29 - Sunday July 31
Adelaide Crows v Carlton, Adelaide Oval
Collingwood v Port Adelaide, MCG
Essendon v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Fremantle v Melbourne, Optus Stadium
Geelong Cats v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium
Gold Coast Suns v West Coast Eagles, Metricon Stadium
Richmond v Brisbane Lions, MCG
St Kilda v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium
Sydney Swans v GWS Giants, SCG
ROUND 21
Friday August 5 - Sunday August 7
Brisbane Lions v Carlton, Gabba
Geelong Cats v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium
GWS Giants v Essendon, Giants Stadium
Hawthorn v Gold Coast Suns, UTAS Stadium
Melbourne v Collingwood, MCG
North Melbourne v Sydney Swans, Marvel Stadium
Port Adelaide v Richmond, Adelaide Oval
West Coast Eagles v Adelaide Crows, Optus Stadium
Western Bulldogs v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
ROUND 22
Friday August 12 - Sunday August 14
Adelaide Crows v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
Essendon v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
Fremantle v West Coast Eagles, Optus Stadium
Gold Coast Suns v Geelong Cats, Metricon Stadium
Melbourne v Carlton, MCG
Richmond v Hawthorn, MCG
St Kilda v Brisbane Lions, Marvel Stadium
Sydney Swans v Collingwood, SCG
Western Bulldogs v GWS Giants, Marvel Stadium
ROUND 23
Friday August 19 - Sunday August 21
Brisbane Lions v Melbourne, Gabba
Carlton v Collingwood, MCG
Essendon v Richmond, MCG
Geelong Cats v West Coast Eagles, GMHBA Stadium
GWS Giants v Fremantle, Manuka Oval
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium
North Melbourne v Gold Coast Suns, Marvel Stadium
Port Adelaide v Adelaide Crows, Adelaide Oval
St Kilda v Sydney Swans, Marvel Stadium
