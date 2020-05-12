Details Of The AFL Fixture Being Released

The Hot Breakfast's footy news breaker Tom Browne reported this morning that the AFL could release an updated fixture as soon as tomorrow.

Browne said that the first five or six weeks of fixture are likely to be announced in the coming days, while the remainder of the fixture will be released over time.

Interestingly, Browne expects all games to re-start the season to be played on the eastern states (VIC, NSW & QLD), meaning that the WA & SA clubs will need to potentially relocated to Victoria.

