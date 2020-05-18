Details Of The AFL's 'Bonk Ban'

The Hot Breakfast did some digging and found there is 'bonk ban' in the AFL's Covid-19 restrictions handbook.

It has been put in writing that players are no allowed to be intimate with another person who is not their partner.

This is bad news for single players, as they could be looking at an extended dry spell!

LISTEN HERE:

However Eddie & Darc found a few loopholes in the rules if players were caught out.

It turns out that players can be visited for 'welfare support' and for 'other essential reasons', which presents a bit of a grey area.