Details Of The AFL's Rigorous Covid-19 Testing Program

On the Hot Breakfast.

Article heading image for Details Of The AFL's Rigorous Covid-19 Testing Program

Tom Browne revealed the extreme lengths the AFL are going to assure that the season will be able to re-commence as planned. 

Browne reported on the Hot Breakfast that the league are looking to use Marvel Stadium as a large scale testing base for all players and staff throughout the season. 

He believes that the players could be tested for COVID-19 twice a week to make sure no individuals in the system are affected. 

LISTEN HERE: 

A leading pathology company will oversee the program. 

Browne expects the league to make an announcement regarding the testing program as soon as today. 

2 hours ago

AFL
AFL
AFL
