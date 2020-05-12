Details Of The AFL's Rigorous Covid-19 Testing Program

Tom Browne revealed the extreme lengths the AFL are going to assure that the season will be able to re-commence as planned.

Browne reported on the Hot Breakfast that the league are looking to use Marvel Stadium as a large scale testing base for all players and staff throughout the season.

He believes that the players could be tested for COVID-19 twice a week to make sure no individuals in the system are affected.

A leading pathology company will oversee the program.

Browne expects the league to make an announcement regarding the testing program as soon as today.