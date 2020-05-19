Details Of The Frightening Storm That Destroyed A Victorian Suburb

Residents of Waurn Ponds have detailed the carnage that unfolded in their suburb last night.

Severe storms hit most of Melbourne last night, but this suburb seems to be the hardest hit.

We received multiple calls from residents in the area describing the damage to properties on Ironbark Street.

They reported trampolines flying onto the street, air conditioning units detaching from houses, fences & garage doors being dislodged, sheds being destroyed and much more.

LISTEN HERE:

The listeners detail the horror of the storm and how they were scared to leave their homes.

Many listeners of the Hot Breakfast family sent through photos of the damage in their area.

