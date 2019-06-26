Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman and unlawful wounding of a child in Kowanyama this morning.

Shortly after 1am police attended a residence after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, a 27-year-old woman was located with stab wounds to her neck and upper torso.

The woman was taken to the Kowanyama Health Clinic and pronounced deceased a short time later.

Officers were then called to nearby address where a seven-year-old boy was located with non-life-threatening injuries.

He has since been transferred to Cairns Hospital for further treatment.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and is assisting detectives with their inquiries.

The man, woman and child were known to each other.

Two crime scenes have been established as investigations continue.