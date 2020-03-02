Detectives have charged an 18-year-old man after he allegedly indecently assaulted a child walking home in Edmonton.

Detectives have charged an 18-year-old man following investigations into a weekend incident on an Edmonton Street.

Two girls were walking along Graham Street at around 4.45pm on Friday when one of them dropped an item she was carrying. It will be alleged that as she leaned over to collect the item, a male who was following the pair indecently assaulted her. The girl screamed and the male offender allegedly ran off.

The girls ran to their home address and raised the alarm and police were advised of the incident. The young victim was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

As a result of investigations, detectives attended a Bruce Highway address at Edmonton on Sunday night. An 18-year-old Edmonton man was taken into custody at the address.

The man was subsequently charged with one count each of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12 years, and possession of a drug utensil. He is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on March 17.

