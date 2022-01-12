Detectives Investigate Possible Shooting Death Of Man In Perth's Northern Suburbs

Police are investigating the death of a man in Perth’s northern suburbs overnight following a suspected shooting.

A man I his 40’s has died after being rushed to hospital with injuries similar to that of a gunshot wound.

Police were called out to a Montacute Turn address in Landsdale after reports of an incident inside the home.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a critically injured man.

Paramedics attempted to treat the man before transporting him to the Royal Perth Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police currently believe the man’s wounds were as a result of a gunshot.

The WA Homicide Squad are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information pertaining to the suspected shooting to come forward with dashcam, CCTV footage or information.

If you believe you may have information or video footage that could assist police with their inquiries, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

