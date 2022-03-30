Developers Sell Five Hectare Site For New School

Five hectares of land inside a 3,500-home estate is being sold by developers to make way for a school.

The space is set to support a prep through to year 12 independent school along with a childcare centre and a number of co-use facilities.

The $1.5 billion project has been proposed to support the growing population and to ease pressure on already strained educators across the Gold Coast.

SkyRidge sales director Brinton Keath told The Gold Coast Bulletin there is a clear lack of availability in schools for families who are relocating to the Gold Coast from other metro areas.

“The Gold Coast is experiencing rapid population growth driven by the relocation of families from the metropolitan areas of southern states, which is also compounding waiting lists for enrolments,” he said.

“New schools to meet this demand are now non-existent in the central Gold Coast as the vacant sites are not available."

SkyRidge this week announced an expression of interest for the site which will support 3,500 new dwellings.

The site will provide an opportunity for a willing education provider to develop a school in a new area which is set to house over 3,000 families.

