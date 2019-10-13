DEVELOPING: Driver Remains Unknown in Fatal Bellingen Crash

A woman is yet to be identified following a crash on Waterfall Way in Bellingen on Sunday morning.

Investigators have spent most of the day trying to find out who was driving the vehicle which left the road just after 6am, before hitting a tree and coming to rest on the roadside.

Acting Inspector Dallas Leven from the Coffs Clarence Police District told Triple M on Sunday afternoon that they urge anyone who may have information about the identity of the female driver at the time, come forward to Coffs Harbour Police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The vehicle involved in the crash was a red Mitsubishi 4WD, however it is understood, it was not being driven by the owner.

The latest fatality brings the total for 2019 in the region to 17.

Acting Insp Leven said that it takes it toll on first responders who attend these crashes.

"It's a harrowing experience for the police, and ambulance, and other emergency services that attend these collisions. It has a ripple effect through the communities. It is very sad", Acting Insp Leven said.