Development Application For New Woolgoolga Service Station & McDonald's Lodged With Council

Woolgoolga could be the home of the Coffs Coast's newest McDonald's with a development application lodged with council.

The DA submitted to the Coffs Harbour City Council earlier this week includes a new service station and takeaway retailer, diagonally across from Woolworths at Woolgoolga.

The $5 million projected work by BTC Properties will see the new development on the corner block along Solitary Islands Way and Clarence Street.

The company is know for various developments along the east coast of the country injecting strongly into the local economies.

According to the plans, the service station will be a separate building to the 380metre-squared McDonald's restaurant, with 54 car spaces onsite.