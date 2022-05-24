‘Dial A Dealer’ Drug Syndicate Busted As Police Raid Over 20 NSW Properties

A 'dial-a-dealer' drug syndicate has been smashed by police following raids on more than 20 properties across New South Wales.

Taskforce Erebus coordinated the massive operation in line with its focus on organised crime in Sydney's south-west.

Following a ten-month investigation into a criminal network operating a sophisticated 'dial-a-dealer' scheme, police conducted more than 20 search warrants.

The raids were carried out in across properties which police say were involved in supplying prohibited and prescription drugs across New South Wales.

NSW Police said the entire syndicate was arrested with charges are expected to be laid.

It comes as Taskforce Erebus establishes links between recent fatal shootings and the supply of prohibited drugs, illicit firearms, vehicle theft and various other criminal activities.

Taskforce Erebus is a joint effort between the Australian Federal Police, detectives in southwest Sydney, the NSW Crime Commission and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

