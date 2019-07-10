Diamond Tree Closed Due To Safety Concerns

The popular Diamond Tree has been closed for climbing, due to safety concerns.

Parks and Wildlife Western Australia took to their Facebook page with the following statement:

We would like advise that the South West’s beloved Diamond Tree is no longer open for climbing.

A recent routine inspection showed Diamond Tree was no longer structurally sound for climbing. So, in the interest of public safety, it has been closed.

Diamond tree was pegged in 1940. Since then it has become a popular attraction for those brave enough to climb the 49metres to the lookout cabin. If you’re still keen for a climb, the nearby Gloucester Tree and Dave Evans Bicentennial Tree are still open. Both have been assessed and deemed safe to climb.

WA Facebook users took to the comments, saying:

"So sad to see it go. When I was a kid we used to ride our push bikes from Middlesex to the tree."

"Glad my boys got to experience this climb earlier this year. They were braver than me, all the way to the top while my feet stayed on the ground!"

The post has now had over 3.5k comments and over 1k shares.