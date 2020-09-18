Did AC/DC Accidentally Leak Their New Film Clip Details?

Have AC/DC just leaked the details of their new release?

The super stealth fan page AC/DC Brazil have shared photos captured from AC/DC's official website before being removed again.

The stills look like the setting for a new live music video, with reunited frontman Brian Johnson proudly up front of a very classic AC/DC lineup.

The band have made it no secret they've been working on a new record, although there's been no indication on when it'll be released.

Here's hoping this new movement means we're closer to new material from AC/DC.

