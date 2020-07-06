Did Anyone Else Find Themselves Watching This Bloke Scoff 75 Hot Dogs In 10 Minutes Yesterday?

Somehow, while channel hopping between the NRL and the AFL yesterday afternoon, you may have stumbled upon Nathan's Famous July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island.

It may have been your first time watching competitive eating; you may have been intrigued, disturbed but unable to switch back to the footy.

But whether you realised it or not, you were about to watch history being made as Joey "Jaws" Chestnut broke the hot dog eating world record by putting away 75 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

That's an average of seven-and-a-half hot dogs a minute and a whopping 21,750 calories.

There aren't actually many words that could do 36-year-old Chestnut's feat justice, so here's video of the last 60-odd seconds of the competition.

Chestnut's 13 titles in 14 years means he now has more titles than Michael Jordan and Tom Brady combined.

The runner-up in the men's comp finished a very distant - but still unbelievably impressive - 42 dogs-and-buns, making the margin of victory the biggest since 2011.

Miki Sudo also knocked it out of the park in the women's category, taking home her seventh women's Nathan's title and breaking a personal best with 48-and-a-half hot dogs.

The annual hot dog eating contest was conducted inside this year, instead of on the boardwalk, in order to adhere to social distancing regulations, with only a handful of camera men, the judges and gloved assistants in the room.

