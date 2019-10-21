Did Kelsea Ballerini Just Reveal An Exciting New Collaboration?

During her recent trip down under for C2C Fest Australia, country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini caught up with Lee Kernaghan on The Range.

Our favourite adopted Aussie and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year nominee, has just landed the highest chart debut of her career with her newest single homecoming queen?

It’s a big shift from her previous girl power anthem Miss Me More but this new stripped back sound has definitely paid off. Listen to what Kelsea had to say about her writing process and what’s in store for the rest of the album. We can’t wait to hear it!

Kelsea also chatted about touring with Keith Urban, balancing work and life with hubby Morgan Evans and her biggest fan girl moments. Check out the full interview below.

Kelsea Ballerini was one of the headline acts at the first ever County to County Australia last month. Catch up on our review below:

Love Country? Why not join us in the MMM Country HEaRD! A community for like-minded fans who decide what songs get played on MMM Country, and get the chance to win cool stuff. C’mon you know you wanna, sign up here

Want more Triple M Country? Now there’s even more Triple M stations that rock. Download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Greatest Hits, Triple M Aussie, and Triple M Country.