Did Nandi Bushell Just Win The Battle Against Dave Grohl With This Brand New Song?

In the cutest battle we've seen this year, 10 year Nandi Bushell has responded to Dave Grohl with a theme song about Grohl and we think she's a winner.

The battle started last month when drum prodigy Nandi Bushell challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle, that kicked off the cutest friendship in rock history.

The latest instalment Grohl penning a brand new song The Nandi Theme Song, with the help from his family band The Grohlettes, watch here

Now Nandi has "fought" back with the full length, brand new, rock ballad Rock and Grohl, that rings a strong, positive message we all need to hear, "Rock and Grohl will save my soul".

The new song takes Nandi and the competition to a whole other level.



Watch:



It's gonna take a big one for Grohl to beat that. If only all high profile battles were settled with heart warming rock and roll.





