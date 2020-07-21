Did Robbo Join The Campaigners Club Last Night?

Mark Robinson caused a Twitter storm last night when he appeared to drop the Emily Seebohm whilst discussing GWS coach Leon Cameron last night on AFL 360.

LISTEN HERE:

Eddie McGuire — a man with experience in the field after his own ‘old campaigner’ moment some years ago — defended Robbo on the Hot Breakfast, saying it was clearly not what he meant when the quote was put in context.

“Being fair, we would say that in the context of what he was saying and how he was delivering his soliloquy there about the GWS… that in fact the c-bomb was the last thing that was in his mind,” Ed said.

“And if it had have slipped — and I thought he caught it in the end anyway — then he has nothing to apologise for.”

Robbo went on to apologise for his slip of the tongue, saying he "getting smashed" on Twitter for the comment.

