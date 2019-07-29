Prospector experience comes to modern age

Recently the Minister for Transport Hon Rita Saffioti MLA was with Glenney on 981 Triple M. While the Minister was mainly in town to discuss the start of the duplication of Great Eastern Highway between ANZAC Drive and Gatacre St, there was something else.

The Minister was alerted to the fact the Prospector needs to come to the 21st century and be connected to the world. Not just for real time info on arrivals, but for a passenger experience. However the Minister has announced there has been a recent project that has been underway. This trial included mobile boosters on board to increase connectivity and future wifi initiatives as well as on board eftpos facilities. Since July 22 the boosters have been active for Telstra customers with future tech plans still down the track.

While the Prospector does not have the most reliable on time history, there are delays at the moment - in particular between Southern Cross and Kalgoorlie due to the rail speed restrictions. The Minister is keen to continue to work with all parties above and below rail to improve the experience.