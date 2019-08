Triple M's Mark Geyer has backed calls for Sydney teams to be relocated in the NRL.

Following the footsteps of League Immortal Andrew Johns and NRL Hall of Famer Gorden Tallis, MG believes one Sydney team will become extinct within the next decade if the NRL don't act as soon as possible.

LISTEN HERE:

Triple M listeners also got involved sharing some strong arguments as to why a Sydney team MUST be relocated to truly create a national competition; hear the full chat below.