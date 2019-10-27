Diesel Chats About The Craziest Thing To Happen On Tour

Diesel joined Triple M Riverina's Poppy & Leigh this morning to chat about his upcoming EP, his impending tour and the craziest thing to happen on tour!

To celebrate all things Aussie music, Diesel will be performing at the Oztober Garage Session this week, and told Poppy & Leigh what can be expected from the performance.

He also shared one of his favourite Aussie albums and all the emotions he feels listening to it.

But, the real winner here is the craziest thing to happen to Diesel on tour! It involves missing a boat and an on-stage dilemma - you don't want to miss it!

Missed the chat? Here's what Diesel had to say about the craziest thing to happen on tour:

