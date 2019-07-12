Diesel Reveals How He Smashed Out His Front Teeth With His Guitar

If you were in any doubt that Diesel is Australia's quintessential rock guitarist, check out his account of when he smashed his front teeth out... with his own guitar!

"I did a gig in Sydney... and it was a really sweaty gig. I went to get it off me and the guitar went SMACK into my face..."

Listen to the full account, as told to Triple M's Dan & Leigh, here:

Not that losing his teeth made Diesel give up that guitar. "It didn't stop my love affair with that guitar. It was just showing me who's boss."

