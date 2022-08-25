Diesel Spill Causes Major Delays On Busy Melbourne Freeway

A crash has caused chaos on a busy motorway in Melbourne during peak hour traffic earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on the M80 Ring Road at around 6AM this morning.

A truck is believed to have hit a stationary vehicle which caused a major diesel spillage.

According to police, the truck spilled approximately 400 litres of diesel onto the busy freeway causing major traffic delays.

The truck driver managed to escape the incident uninjured.

Police were forced to close down all lanes on Ring Road toward Altona as traffic incident response teams cleared the spillage.

The road has since reopened but traffic delays will likely continue into the afternoon.

The Department of Transport have suggested drivers seek alternative routes.

