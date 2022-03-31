Diesel’s Right Place, Right Time Moment With Jimmy Barnes

Diesel tells us how he became mates with Jimmy Barnes

Diesel joined Rush Hour on Triple M for a special acoustic performance of 'Tip of My Tongue'. Mark 'Diesel' Lizotte shares some incredible stories from over his decades in the biz, including how he and Jimmy Barnes became mates because of a 'right place, right time' encounter.

