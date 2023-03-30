Digital Medicare Card Now Available Through MyGov App

Digital Medicare cards have now become available nationwide enabling Australians to use their card through the MyGov app.

The card was made available on Thursday through the MyGov app and will soon be available through the Service NSW app.

According to Government Services Minister Bill Shorten, there may be a transition period as medical practitioners manage the new system.

Mr Shorten said the new digital version of the card will provide users with extra security while also making the card more accessible.

“As with all items in the myGov wallet, the Medicare card has protections against fraud and theft, including a hologram and QR code,” he said.

“The animated hologram shows that the card is not just a screenshot and the QR code can be scanned by health professionals to confirm the card is genuine and valid.”

While there is now a digital form of the card available, Australians will still be able to use their physical cards if preferred.

The MyGov pp currently has 19 million accounts with only one million people utilising the app.

To get your digital Medicare card, access your MyGov account, link your Medicare account and then open the MyGov account on your phone.

Find the wallet section on the app and add the card to your digital wallet.

