Dine & Discover Vouchers With Alfresco Incentives Kick Off Summer

Dine & Discover vouchers are on the way for every NSW resident, with two additional $25 coupons just in time for Sydney's alfresco summer.

The two $25 vouchers will be added to the Service NSW app in time for Christmas.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop wit breaking news as it hits.

To encourage businesses to expand outdoor dining into carparks and gardens, the state government have offered $5000 in grants in a bid to revive the NSW hospitality industry post-lockdown.

Treasurer Matt Kean said it was time for "families to ditch the microwave, to forget the dishwasher and put a pause on Netflix," instead asking residents to "get out and dine and discover".

“Alfresco dining is not only a great way to dine, it’s a safe way to socialise as we open up,” Mr Kean said.

“That’s why we are supporting new outdoor entertainment and dining precincts to pop up right across the state.” - MP Matt Kean

Premier Dominic Perrottet said he wants businesses to be free and to flourish.

"We want people right across the state to enjoy the best that NSW has to offer," he announced.

"We've got some of the best food and best activities, not just in Australia, but in the world".

"We think these changes today will help our businesses flourish over the summer months as we get through this pandemic," the Premier encouraged.

Councils can also apply for up to $500,000 in grants to improve high streets and surrounding areas.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr