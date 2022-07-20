Direct Flights To Japan To Recommence From Today

Direct flights to one of Australia’s favourite international holiday destinations have recommenced after a two-year hiatus.

Jetstar flights between Cairns and Japan are set to commence with up to eight flights a week starting from today.

The flights will include five flights between Cairns and Narita International Airport in Tokyo per week and three flights between Cairns and Kansai International Airport in Osaka per week.

The flights between Cairns and Kansai International Airport are set to commence next week.

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans said that many Japanese tourists are excited to once again visit our shores.

“Jetstar is the first Australian carrier to relaunch flights between Australia and Japan, and we’re already seeing a lot of pent-up demand from Japanese travellers eager to visit Australia,” - Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans

The flights will allow Japanese citizens to travel between the two countries while Australian travellers will only be able to visit the country in a certified tour group.

Travelling overseas is currently cheaper in many Australian regions as domestic travel prices rise by 90 percent from May.

