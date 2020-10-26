Direct Return Flights To Uluru from Mackay!

Direct Return Flights from Mackay Departure: 20th - 22nd November 2020



* Return economy flights direct from Mackay to Uluru airport travelling on Alliance

* Airlines Fokker F-100 (91 passengers)

* Return hotel transfers from airport to hotel

* 2 nights’ accommodation in a twin share superior room at 5 star Sails in the Desert

* Hotel porterage

* Priority check in - including free guest activities program in Tour Square

* Welcome $40 hotel food and drink voucher on arrival

* Breakfast daily

* National Park Pass valid for 3 consecutive days

* Uluru Sunrise and Base Tour (5 hours) – Saturday morning - including return hotel transfers with tea, coffee and biscuits

* Field of Light Star Evening (1.5 hours) - Drinks, canapes and transfers

From $1,610 per person twin-share

*Original package price $2,010pp* less $400* NT Summer Campaign Offer.*NT Summer Campaign

save $200 on every $1000 spent. See https://northernterritory.com/ for further terms and conditions.

Optional Extras:

Sounds of Silence Dinner (4 hours) - From $229 per person

Travel Associates Mackay 1300 234 946