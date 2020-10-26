Direct Return Flights To Uluru from Mackay!

Get On It Mackay & The Whitsundays!

Article heading image for Direct Return Flights To Uluru from Mackay!

Direct Return Flights from Mackay Departure: 20th - 22nd November 2020


* Return economy flights direct from Mackay to Uluru airport travelling on Alliance
* Airlines Fokker F-100 (91 passengers)
* Return hotel transfers from airport to hotel
* 2 nights’ accommodation in a twin share superior room at 5 star Sails in the Desert
* Hotel porterage
* Priority check in - including free guest activities program in Tour Square
* Welcome $40 hotel food and drink voucher on arrival
* Breakfast daily
* National Park Pass valid for 3 consecutive days
* Uluru Sunrise and Base Tour (5 hours) – Saturday morning - including return hotel transfers with tea, coffee and biscuits
* Field of Light Star Evening (1.5 hours) - Drinks, canapes and transfers

From $1,610 per person twin-share
*Original package price $2,010pp* less $400* NT Summer Campaign Offer.*NT Summer Campaign
save $200 on every $1000 spent. See https://northernterritory.com/ for further terms and conditions.

Optional Extras:
Sounds of Silence Dinner (4 hours) - From $229 per person

Travel Associates Mackay 1300 234 946

Post

a day ago

Uluru
Travel Associates Mackay
Listen Live!
Uluru
Travel Associates Mackay
Uluru
Travel Associates Mackay
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs