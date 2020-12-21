Director Peter Jackson Has Released A Sneak Peak Of The Beatles New Film

New Zealand filmmaker, Peter Jackson has shared a preview of the mammoth job he's taken on, The Beatles: Get Back.

Sharing a sneak peak of the film as a holiday treat you're certain to have a smile on your dial watching this fly on the wall footage and sounds of The Beatles.

The award winning director has been working with The Beatles sorting through 60 hours of video and never before heard sounds from their 1969 rehearsals of the band's first show in 2 years and recording sessions, including classic compositions of songs on their last two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be. The film was due to be released now, but was delayed thanks to you know what. In good news, the film is being made in New Zealand and production is back on.



Watch the sneak peak here



The Beatles: Get Back will open in Australian cinemas September 2, 2021.

