Disability Access And Inclusion Workshops For Albany Youth

Young people aged 18-25 living with disabilities will be running disability access and inclusion workshops with the Albany community, youth and stakeholders on 5 and 6 of August 2019.

Supported by the City of Albany, the Youth Disability Access Network (YDAN) seeks to raise awareness of the needs of young people with disability, influencing attitudes and ultimately building the capacity of community to enhance accessibility and inclusion.

Youth can get involved in a workshop by registering online for the workshop on Tuesday 6 August at 3.30pm, Albany Library: https://bit.ly/2XuN8nu

Community sector workers, youth workers, educators, support workers and family members can register online for the workshop on Monday 5 August at 3pm. City of Albany Civic Rooms: https://bit.ly/2xtDN4B

The meeting for key stakeholders will be on Tuesday, 6 August, 9am. City of Albany Civic Rooms. To register interest for this workshop contact Lesley Yates on: Lesley.yates@albany.wa.gov.au

For more information on all workshops contact Lesley Yates, Youth Development Officer on: 6820 3000 or above email, or Lewis Price, YDAN Project Officer by emailing ydan@yacwa.org.au or calling (08) 9227 5440.

